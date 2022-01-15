Man Charged With Faking Robbery That Left 16-Year-Old Cashier Dead

A man has been charged with conspiring with his daughter and a 16-year-old Burger King employee to stage a robbery that left the young fast food clerk dead, and her co-worker on the run.

Niesha Harris-Brazell was killed on Jan. 2 in what, at first, appeared to be a robbery attempt at the Milwaukee restaurant. Four days later, Milwaukee Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Derrick Ellis, a co-worker who shot back at the alleged robbery suspect who had brandished a gun through the drive-thru window.

According to Fox 6, after investigators saw Ellis collect shell casings from the scene as they reviewed the surveillance footage, the store’s manager revealed that he had asked her to hide his gun “because he was a felon and could not possess it.”

Ellis, who is now wanted by the police, had been convicted of second-degree home invasion in Michigan in 2014. He has since been charged with possession of a firearm by an outstate felon, for which he faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

What authorities have uncovered since, however, makes Harris-Brazell’s death even more tragic.

Upon further investigation, Milwaukee PD now believes that 41-year-old Antoine Edwards conspired with the young victim and his own 16-year-old child, also an employee at the Burger King, to stage the robbery. In the complaint charging Edwards for his role in the crime, investigators reveal his daughter was at the restaurant when police responded to the robbery call.

The daughter, who’s name has not been released, “admitted being the Impala driver and participating in what was to have been a staged robbery of the Burger King,” the complaint reads. “[Edwards’] statement is consistent with his daughter’s, except he insulates his daughter from involvement by saying that although he planned the robbery over the phone by calling his daughter’s phone, his daughter immediately handed the phone over to (Harris-Brazell), and the plan was made between himself and (Harris-Brazell), without input or involvement from his daughter.”

Edwards has been arrested and charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and death is consequence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim’s mother, however, does not believe the theory implicating her daughter.

“It’s really making me mad, it’s making me angry,” Liceal Brazell said during an interview. “You told so many different lies, now you’re going to tell more lies. That’s not going to help you. That’s not going to help your father. Why would she do that? She didn’t need no money.”