What’s Going On? Wendy Williams Reportedly Selling Off Items From NYC Condo

Wendy Williams has had a tough couple of years.

Following her sudden exit from her hit TV show amid swirling concerns for her mental and physical health, Williams has kept a relatively low profile. In recent months, she was said to have completed rehab for alcohol addiction in an undisclosed facility. She was “doing better than ever,” according to her rep Shawn Zanotti, who has provided updates on the daytime talk show host.

However, Williams is back in the news as Page Six reports that the 58-year-old has begun selling prized possessions from her New York City condo. The sale is said to be the first step in relocating to LA for the former shock jock, but someone close to the star says it’s cause for concern. “She was asking how to sell her stuff with ‘The Real Real,’ but I don’t think she’s actually moving to Los Angeles,” an insider told Page Six exclusively. “She seems so unwell.”

Zanotti vehemently refuted the claim saying, “Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning; this is what people do this time of year. It’s a new chapter for Wendy, and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do, and Wendy is no different.” Among the possessions up for grabs are the iconic purple chair she’s infamously delivered the segment “Hot Topics” from and items fans would recognize from her virtual episodes during the COVID-19 lockdown.

It hasn’t been all doom and gloom for the New Jersey native, as news of a highly anticipated podcast has been making its rounds, a move that could bring the original gossip girl back to the airwaves. Williams began her career as the go-to voice for all the latest celebrity news and rumors on radio stations like Hot 97 and WBLS. Her success at radio opened the door for her television success from 2008–2018; The Wendy Williams Show reigned supreme in the daytime. Before her health troubles began in late 2018, she’d never missed a single episode of the show—a feat accomplished by few other hosts.