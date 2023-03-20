What’s Wrong With Shaq? Photo Surfaces of NBA Hall of Famer in a Hospital

When people say check on your strong friends, there’s a reason for that especially after a concerning photo of the big, lovable and playful Shaquille O’Neal surfaced on social media with Shaq in a hospital bed.
The TNT sports commenter was spread eagle in a hospital bed, according to a Twitter photo and his fans sent out well wishes to the big guy Sunday night without so much of an explanation to what he was suffering from.
Shaq posted the social media message to Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker saying: “i’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all.”
That one tweet was enough to send social media into a frenzy.
Others however joked that Shaq was still “hiding” from a Crypto lawsuit.
That hiding comment comes on the heels of a lawsuit after FTX, the second-largest player in the crypto space behind Binance, filed for bankruptcy, crippling the cryptocurrency landscape.
According to the New York Post, the Papa John pitchman is evading being served the legal papers for a class-action lawsuit filed against him and other celebrities like basketball star Stephen Curry and football legend Tom Brady who endorsed the failed cryptocurrency company.
But Shaq has denied the hiding claims.
“I have nothing to hide. If I was heavily involved, I would be at the forefront saying, ‘Hey.’ But I was just a paid spokesperson, O’Neal said in December 2022.