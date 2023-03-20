What’s Wrong With Shaq? Photo Surfaces of NBA Hall of Famer in a Hospital

When people say check on your strong friends, there’s a reason for that especially after a concerning photo of the big, lovable and playful Shaquille O’Neal surfaced on social media with Shaq in a hospital bed.

The TNT sports commenter was spread eagle in a hospital bed, according to a Twitter photo and his fans sent out well wishes to the big guy Sunday night without so much of an explanation to what he was suffering from.

Shaq posted the social media message to Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker saying: “i’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all.”

That one tweet was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Hope you ok, Big Man ❤️👊🙏 — Matthew Mayer (@mayersolopiano) March 19, 2023

I hope it’s nothing serious 😒

Wishing you a fast recovery — Young Miller (@cabygsg22) March 19, 2023

Big Diesel in for some repairs? — Steven Alawicous (@Alawicous) March 19, 2023

Others however joked that Shaq was still “hiding” from a Crypto lawsuit.

Hiding from those crypto collectors ayyyyyeeee — Jacob Harmond (@JaekGrin) March 19, 2023

That hiding comment comes on the heels of a lawsuit after FTX, the second-largest player in the crypto space behind Binance, filed for bankruptcy, crippling the cryptocurrency landscape.