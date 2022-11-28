More Blacks Made Concessions To Sell Homes in Past 2 Years, Nearly 40% Sold To All-Cash Buyer

Some 95% of Black Americans made compromises when selling their homes during the past two years amid a strong market, new research shows.

The percentage was higher than the 90% of sellers who made such concessions overall. Fresh data show how home sellers in 2021 and 2022 adjusted their priorities between low housing stock and home demand reaching new highs. The new data is tied to one report and information provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE

Simultaneously, nearly 40% of Blacks sold to an all-cash buyer. That was 33% higher than for all sellers surveyed. Sellers typically prefer all-cash deals because they speed up the closing.

Thirty-seven percent of Blacks sold on the buyer’s timeline versus 31% for overall respondents, and 36% of Blacks made repairs versus 32% for all sellers. However, Black Americans (34%) had to make concessions/contingencies with buyers, less than 36% for all sellers. Additionally, 31% of Blacks sold for less than expected, under 36% for respondents entirely.

Jaime Dunaway-Seale, the study’s author, shared that 21% of Black Americans reported they sold to move to their dream home or a home that better suited their needs. In contrast, respondents overall indicated they acted because “It was a good time to sell.”

However, more Blacks potentially could have made concessions than others to sell their homes because their houses tend to be older and smaller due to systemic racism and bias in their neighborhoods.

“They may have had to sweeten the pot to attract more buyers to their home,” Seale shared.

Other key findings showed how Black sellers responded to the shifting housing market this year from last year. Some 43% said they sped up their plans to sell sooner this year, 10% higher than for the 39% of sellers overall. Dunaway-Seale said it’s possible Blacks wanted to sell before interest rates continued to rise, likely weakening buyer demand even further.