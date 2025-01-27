Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman While Winter Storm Delayed Paychecks To Thousands In Georgia County Schools, Superintendent Assures Pay Is Coming The superintendent expressed his apologies for the ongoing payroll delay that has left many staffers concerned.







The superintendent of Henry County Schools in Georgia is assuring thousands on its payrolls that their delayed checks are still on the way.

Last week’s winter storm delayed the pay for over 5,000 employees, including faculty and teachers, under its domain. In light of the issue, Superintendent Dr. John Pace III remains apologetic for the ongoing situation.

“First and foremost, let me apologize to our employees for the impact this delay has had on them and their families,” Pace told 11Alive News on Jan 24. “We never want to be in this situation.”

The paychecks are expected to go out that Friday. However, the storm resulted in a pushback by days, with the date set for the following Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Pace added that the issue remains a “top priority,” as they hope to resolve the matter quickly. When asked if they should have alerted staffers sooner, he said they would “evaluate” their initial communications approach.

“We will assess, evaluate,” he explained. “To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future. However, at this time, our top priority is ensuring our employees get paid, and that is what we’re working on until we get that done.”

Like other school systems, staff receive payments in monthly installments, making the timeliness of these checks crucial for their livelihoods. Some employees have expressed frustration and concern with receiving the funds late. For others, even a few days off can cause some trouble.

One teacher explained how the world “doesn’t stop” for these issues, noting that many live paycheck-to-paycheck.

“The economy isn’t cheap these days,” shared Danisha Henderson, a seventh-grade teacher in Henry County. “Some of us live paycheck to paycheck. We have kids, bills — most of my bills are on auto-pay…. The world doesn’t stop.”



However, the payroll delay could have stemmed from factors outside the weather, as well. The news outlet inquired if a new employee portal, established on Jan. 6, also played a role in the payroll issue. Pace denied the new technology’s part, citing that an in-person necessity led to the processing delay.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to make that happen because there are certain processes that we have to be in the building to accomplish,” he explained. “That’s our top priority to get the payroll done as soon as possible.”

Pace has deemed Wednesday as a solidified date for when staffers will see their money. As for if the checks could come earlier, the superintendent could not confirm.

