White House To Control 'Limited Press Pool' That Covers Presidential Events The White House Correspondents' Association said the move could allow the White House to grant access to sympathetic outlets.







For the first time in over a century, a presidential administration is controlling the White House press outlets allowed access to certain events.

On Feb. 25, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the Trump administration’s new plan for selecting the media outlets that participate in the press “pool,” which covers presidential events and shares content with other news organizations, CNN reports.

“The White House press team in this administration will determine who gets to enjoy the very privileged and limited access in spaces such as Air Force One and the Oval Office,” Leavitt said at a news briefing.

The changes were made to allow “new media” outlets—including streaming services and podcasts—to “share in this awesome responsibility,” Leavitt explained. “Legacy media outlets who have been here for years will still participate in the pool, but new voices are going to be welcomed in as well.”

And the capper: “[By] deciding which outlets make up the limited press pool on a day-to-day basis, the White House will be restoring power back to the American people.”

Previously, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) managed the rotation of pool reporters. The organization slammed the decision, calling it a move that “tears at the independence of a free press.”

The WHCA was founded in 1914 to manage key aspects of daily presidential coverage, including the press “pool.” This group typically consists of a camera crew from one of the five major U.S. networks, a radio correspondent, and a rotating selection of print outlets.

The WHCA has long argued that the pool benefits both the president—by enabling rapid news dissemination—and the broader media, which rely on its reports, photos, videos, and audio. However, when making the announcement, Leavitt said the WHCA would no longer have a “monopoly” on controlling the pool.

When asked about the announcement later in the day, Trump declared that “we’re going to be calling those shots.”

The WHCA said the change could allow the White House to grant access to outlets it deems sympathetic or supportive. The organization also stated that it received no prior notice about the decision before Tuesday’s press briefing.

The unexpected announcement comes as the Associated Press attempts regain access to presidential events after being blocked. Earlier this week, a Trump-appointed federal judge denied AP’s request to immediately reinstate its access to presidential events after the Trump administration barred the agency over a dispute regarding the term “Gulf of America.”

The news agency—relied upon by hundreds of news outlets—argues that the ban is retaliatory and violates First Amendment protections for freedom of speech and the press. As a result, the AP has been unable to access White House press events or travel with the presidential pool on Air Force One.

A hearing is set for March 20.

