Hundreds of Migrants Left Unprepared for Bitter Cold at Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve

The buses that dropped off more than 120 migrants at the D.C. residence of V.P. Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve was a politically motivated stunt, according to the White House.

ABC News reported that three buses carrying migrants arrived outside Harris’ home in sub-freezing temperatures Saturday night. No politician or official took credit for the buses, however, earlier this summer, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis sent buses of migrants to Democratic-led cities, including New York and Chicago, to protest President Joe Biden’s lack of action on immigration reform.

“Texas’ busing strategy has successfully provided much-needed relief to our border communities overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants caused by President Biden’s reckless open border policies,” Abbott said in a statement last month, according to ABC.

Abbott also sent migrants to Harris’ home earlier this fall.

Amy Fisher, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told ABC that the buses started to arrive around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and included about 30 families, as well as spouses and people traveling alone from Columbia, Cuba, Ecuador, and Peru.

While most of the migrants had blankets, Fisher said they were woefully unprepared for the bitter cold that gripped the nation’s capital and most of the country. The migrants were taken to a local church where they were provided with warm meals, clothes, and hygiene kits. Some were picked up at the church by family members.

Fisher added that the buses were sent by Abbott, but neither he nor his office has taken responsibility for the buses, as they have in the past. A spokesman for Ducey told ABC that he had no part in the buses traveling to Washington D.C.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have denounced the buses and said they have caused a strain on their city’s services.