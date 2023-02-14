White Middle Schooler Brings Cotton Balls To Class To Mock Black History Month

A California school district is acknowledging the “racist” incident that took place at one of their middle schools when a student brought cotton balls to class to mock Black History Month.

On Thursday, the Superintendent of the Mt. United Diablo School District Dr. Adam Clark sent a letter to parents about the student at Diablo View Middle School, KTVU reported.

“Unfortunately, we as school and District leaders missed a crucial opportunity to turn this bullying and racist incident into a learning opportunity,” the letter stated.

“I will correct that inaction. That said, Mt. Diablo Unified School District is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all students.”

Clark said other students were involved in the incident and the child who brought the cotton to school, only did so as a “joke.” The student’s grade and the disciplinary action taken haven’t been announced.

The superintendent did condemn the student’s actions, saying they don’t represent the district’s values.

“We have to directly address and reject all forms of offensive and divisive behavior within our school communities…I encourage all parents to talk to your students about what kinds of language/actions are acceptable at school…as we work to address this offensive event, safe conversations can take place to prevent any student from feeling unwelcome or intimidated within our schools,” Clark said.

Parents of children who attend the school are outraged by the incident.

“Honestly, it’s disgusting to me. Children learn from what they see and I’m a firm believer of that,” Clayton resident Vina Ferrat told NBC Bay Area.

On Friday, the school district brought counselors from its equity department to the middle school to discuss the incident with students.

“I want to make sure the adults who are in charge. Address this issue, turn them into teachable moments, not here to punish, not the penal system,” Clark said.