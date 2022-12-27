Watch: Two White Men Assault Black Teenage Boys in South Africa in Racist Attack

An alleged racist incident has been caught on video in South Africa, showing two white men attacking Black children at a swimming pool.
A woman with the Twitter handle @Tumii_Frost, stated that her two brothers were assaulted at a swimming pool in South Africa at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre and posted a video of the confrontation on Christmas. The video shows a larger white man approaching a young Black boy and trying to pull him out of the pool. As the young boy gets out of the pool, the white man pushes him back in forcibly. As he gets out of the pool again, a second white man grabs the boy’s brother by the neck and pushes him toward the fence.
More white men are seen coming to attack the two boys. One of the brothers is pushed into the pool and jumped by two white men, where it seemingly looks like the men are trying to drown the boy.
Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here.
Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred at a resort outside Bloemfontein in the Free State. Witnesses also stated that the Black boys were “occupying a seemingly white-centric space at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre.”
A statement was released by South African Tourism condemning the racist attack. “All South Africans as well as all visitors alike, have the right to enjoy South Africa…we must connect with each other as we explore our country and also open our hearts and doors to welcome visitors from all over the world,” South African Tourism said in the statement.
According to News24, Free State police are investigating the case. A spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, from the Free State Police Department said police officers were summoned at 3 p.m. for “a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein.”
“On arrival, members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent of one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool,” said Makhele.
Makhele also added that Glen police are investigating the case as a common assault, and the white male suspects have been ordered to appear in court “on a date to be set by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court.”
The boys’ sister updated her followers on the investigation when she retweeted a post that the two men have been charged with attempted murder and crimen injuria.
According to USLegal.com, “Crimen injuria is a crime under the South African common law.” It is defined as the act of “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another. Racial insults using racially offensive language and emotional or psychological abuse are considered as the crimes under crimen injuria.”
We are reliably informed that the two bloody Racists are now charged with attempted murder and Crimen injuria.
