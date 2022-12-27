Watch: Two White Men Assault Black Teenage Boys in South Africa in Racist Attack

Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here. The Oranje-Vrystraat we love 🫶🏾 Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/ac4UPZ05ey — TWIN FL🔥ME (@Tumii_Frost) December 25, 2022

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred at a resort outside Bloemfontein in the Free State. Witnesses also stated that the Black boys were “occupying a seemingly white-centric space at the Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre.”

A statement was released by South African Tourism condemning the racist attack. “All South Africans as well as all visitors alike, have the right to enjoy South Africa…we must connect with each other as we explore our country and also open our hearts and doors to welcome visitors from all over the world,” South African Tourism said in the statement.

According to News24, Free State police are investigating the case. A spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, from the Free State Police Department said police officers were summoned at 3 p.m. for “a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein.”

“On arrival, members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent of one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool,” said Makhele.

Makhele also added that Glen police are investigating the case as a common assault, and the white male suspects have been ordered to appear in court “on a date to be set by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court.”

The boys’ sister updated her followers on the investigation when she retweeted a post that the two men have been charged with attempted murder and crimen injuria.

According to USLegal.com, “Crimen injuria is a crime under the South African common law.” It is defined as the act of “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another. Racial insults using racially offensive language and emotional or psychological abuse are considered as the crimes under crimen injuria.”