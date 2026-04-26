Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman White TikToker Checked For Claiming ‘Hood Prom’ Happens Because Black Girls Won’t Get Married The Tiktoker was slammed by other creators for her racist, and unfounded, claims.







A white TikToker was checked by the Black community over her racist thinking behind “hood prom.”

The TikToker, who goes by the name of Sasha, claimed that Black girls partake in over-the-top “hood prom” looks due to their lesser chances of having a wedding. The woman, who identifies as a conservative, shared her unfounded statements to the video-streaming app. Some of her take was re-shared by a Black woman who called out the discrimination.

@_whitney_87 Let’s just say is more baby mommas in your culture underaged at that 🤷🏾‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Whitney_T_😘

“Its prom season which means one thing and one thing only…hood prom,” asserted the content creator. “And I think what a lot of people fail to realize [about] hood prom and baby mama culture [is]…you can’t have one without the other.”

The TikToker then dived deeper into her racist hypothesis, breaking down her assumed connections between “hood prom” and “baby mama culture.”

She continued, “You can’t have hood prom or the baby shower stuff or anything like that without baby mama culture.”

While she tried to make her case, the Black community made a quick rebuttal to her claims.

“You know what I love about this app is when y’all get on here and make a fool of yourselves…what is a hood prom,” questioned a naysayer. “Over the years, y’all continue to come for a group of people who pay y’all no mind.”

After letting the TikToker know that she is too deep in Black people’s business, the critic then went on to call out what demographic helped promote the “Teen Mom” television series and surrounding culture.

“Y’all made baby mama culture at the forefront with the “Teen Mom” series. Hands down,” she continued.

As the TikToker denounced the notion of a “hood prom,” others also chimed in on the alleged glorification of teenage motherhood.

“That was my first thought,” another added. “Like didn’t they have a show of pregnant white teens????”

Other naysayers called out Sasha, demanding an apology for her racist assertion. However, the conservative content creator refused to retract her words. Instead, she doubled down on her claims that “hood prom” exists and coincides with her self-proclaimed “baby mama culture,” particularly due to her belief that the Black community does not prioritize having fathers in the home.

However, Black women refused to back down, furthering undermine the racist thoughts with pictures of their weddings and successful marriages. While the TikToker continues to speak on other communities, the Black community let her know that her racist assertions would not go unchecked.

RELATED CONTENT: Houston Teen’s Prom Night Ruined When $2.5K Dress Never Arrives