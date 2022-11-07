White University of Kentucky Student Arrested After Assaulting Black Students, Spewing N-Word

University of Kentucky police arrested a white female student after she physically and verbally assaulted Black students on campus.

Sophia Rosing, 22, has been charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center, NBC News reported. Her bail is set at $10,000.

The early morning arrest was in connection to a video showing Rosing attacking a student named Kylah Spring. The outlet reported that the victim was working the overnight shift as a desk clerk in Boyd Hall at the time.

Spring shared the video on Tiktok, which has since been taken down. In response, she recently posted a “story time” on YouTube explaining the incident.

While working her shift, Spring noticed a girl who came in drunk and stumbling by the elevator. She said she stuck her head out the window to check if the girl was “OK.”

“That’s when the n-word, the b-word, those racial slurs… came out,” Spring said in the YouTube video.

Spring said she called the residence advisor, but while awaiting assistance, the situation escalated to physical violence.

“This point, she’s bitten on my arm a few times, as well as kick me in my stomach. And then she tried to run me and my friend over with a shopping cart. My friend was also experiencing these things,” Spring explained.

When the residence advisor finally responded to the scene, Rosing continued to hurl racially insensitive slurs and bite more people who attempted to calm her down, Spring said.

When the police arrived, Rosing refused to give her name. Spring said that Rosing physically attacked the police officers who tried to restrain her.

A video on Twitter with over 75,000 views shows the intoxicated young woman being placed in handcuffs while repeatedly saying the n-word.

“At this point, she’s like singing the n-word,” Spring said.

The university released statements on Twitter to update the community on the incident and the arrest. They also said that they stand in solidarity with the victim. A review is underway.

An arrest has been made. We are conducting an immediate review and have reached out to the student victim to offer support. — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022