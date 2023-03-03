White University of Kentucky Student Who Racially Attacked Black Student Indicted

University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring is getting the last laugh on Sophia Rosing.

The New York Post reports that Rosing was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on all six of the original charges she faced, including assault and felony assault of a police officer. Rosing was arrested last November after a video went viral showed her attacking Spring, who was working as a clerk overnight on campus.

Spring shared the video on Tiktok, which has since been taken down. But Spring posted a “story time” via YouTube, with more details on what happened to her.

Students rallied in support of Spring, even hosting a “March Against Racism” rally on campus after the racist incident. Rosing’s fall from grace followed shortly after.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported the student was permanently banned from the University of Kentucky campus and won’t be able to re-enroll.

“As a community working to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said. “The processes we have in place are essential. I will be sharing next steps soon. Thank you for being a community that cares.”

Rosing’s attorney claims she had already withdrawn from the university with plans to enter a rehab facility.

“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come and to Miss Rosing, you will not break my spirit,” Spring said at the rally. Rosing faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for assaulting a police officer.

Rosing’s next court date is March 17, according to The New York Post.

In response to the incident, the University of Kentucky announced it was issuing a $10 million investment for the UNITE Research Priority Area, investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.