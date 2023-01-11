Nah Fam: Whitney Houston Fans Blasts Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael for Distasteful Joke

Whitney Houston‘s estate and fans are calling out Jerrod Carmichael following his controversial hosting attempt at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The main factor behind the backlash stems from the comedian’s jokes during the award show, one of which included a comment about the late singer’s death.

The 35-year-old said, “We are pressed for time, but they wanted me to shout out the venue we are in. We are here, live, from the hotel that killed Whitney Houston, the Beverly Hilton. You guys, so that’s very exciting.”

Following that statement, many immediately took to social media and bashed Carmichael for insensitive comments.

One Twitter user, also a Carmichael fan, expressed that what he did was inexcusable. That person said, “He really said the hotel that killed Whitney Houston… in what world did he think that would be alright to say? They should’ve never let this man host. Normally I’m all for Jerrod Carmichael, but that was just terrible to say, he’s not good at this”

Another person claimed that the only reason why Carmichael was hosting the Golden Globes this year was because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wanted to “right the wrongs of diversity.”

“Even in death, people [continue] to disrespect Whitney Houston. I hope Jerrod Carmichael knows that the only reason why the HFPA called on him to host the #GoldenGlobes is [because] they want to right the wrongs of diversity and nothing else and him being a gay Black man works for them,” Ro Almighty tweeted.

A third social media user went as far as to compare Carmichael’s career to the “trash” joke he made about Houston.

“Jerrod Carmichael’s #WhitneyHouston joke was TRASH, just like his career. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 DO BETTER!”

One Twitter user mentioned that they were speechless by the ordeal. They said, “Cannot put into words the disgust i feel from the whitney houston “joke” jerrod carmichael just made, no words.”

A day after the public backlash, on Jan. 11, Houston’s sister-in-law and head of the late singer’s estate, Pat Houston, released a statement to TMZ. She told the publication that she was disappointed by Carmichael’s joke.

“The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke, and felt it was in poor taste.” Pat also revealed that they were not informed that Houston’s name, and death would be mentioned at the award show.

Houston passed away in 2012 at 48 years old after being found unresponsive in a hotel bathtub. According to People, the vocalist’s cause of death was ultimately and determined as accidental drowning “with contributing factors of heart disease and cocaine use.”

Despite the negative press, Carmichael has yet to address the situation or release an apology.