Who Pissed Off Denzel Washington So Much That Jay-Z Couldn’t Even Calm Him Down?

Never mess with an accomplished actor from “money-earning Mount Vernon” because no matter how much money he’s earning as an A-list celebrity, the N-Y-C will show up when need be.

Case in point, superstar Training Day actor Denzel Washington seemed to get a little heated in a video that went viral last week, seemingly showing the seasoned thespian yelling and ready to throw hands at a b-ball game before billionaire music mogul Jay-Z stepped in.

JAY-Z attempts to calm Denzel Washington down during heated argument at Lakers gamehttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/heGdklV0qy — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 10, 2023

Last Tuesday, Washington and Jay-Z attended Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James’ historic-making night when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record and secured the ranking as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with his 38,388th point.

It was a night to remember as James, his family and the whole arena celebrated the moment and stopped the game for 10 minutes to mark the ceremonial moment.

While there was a lot going on on the court, one unique moment caught on video was of Washington dead-set in a dust-up with someone and it looked like things were getting heated with the actor mouthing off so much that Jay-Z attempted to grab him unsuccessfully a few times as Washington snatched his arm away.

We’re not sure who Washington was squaring up with but we’re glad that things cooled down with Jay’s help.

This was surely out-of-character for Washington who normally keeps it classy.

For instance, last year President Biden named his 17 picks for the highest civilian honor, among those being Oscar-winner Washington, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, Sandra Lindsay, the NYC nurse who was the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and civil rights activist Diane Nash.

The awardees are highlighted for their “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” reads the statement from the White House.