Who Said That?: Kanye West Recants Antisemitic Remarks, Says He Likes Jewish People Again

Kanye West, who now goes by the moniker “Ye,” has returned to social media to right his wrongs.

Many may remember when the 45-year-old rapper went on an antisemitic rampage, spouting hateful comments that caused him to lose a multimillion-dollar deal with sportswear brand ADIDAS and Balenciaga, GAP, and Foot Locker—and subsequently his billionaire status. West’s Yeezy brand was one of the more popular and profitable collaborations between the brand and a celebrity partner, with ADIDAS reportedly losing a great deal of revenue—to the tune of 1 billion dollars—in their decision to split ways.

The 21-time Grammy Award winner’s change of heart was spurred by a rewatch of the 2021 film 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill, who is Jewish. In a post, which has already garnered 2 million likes, West said, “no one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that hatred towards millions of innocent people.” He said that Hill’s performance “made me like Jewish people again” before sending the actor a heartfelt “I love you.” West has been pretty silent since his last appearance on InfoWars in December 2022, in which he praised Adolf Hitler. The “Heard Em Say” rapper was also suspended from Twitter after sharing a photo of the star of David combined with a swastika.

Though West has been out of the spotlight for most of 2023, he’s been busy making changes in his personal life. After finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, West has a new Mrs. In January, he married Bianca Censori, a former YEEZY employee, in a non-legally binding ceremony. On several occasions, the pair have been seen out with West and Kardashian’s eldest child, North; however, there’s no word on when she’ll spend time with the former couple’s younger children, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.