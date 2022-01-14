Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out NBC, Craig Melvin For Questions To VP Harris

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg blasted NBC anchor Craig Melvin for his questions toward Vice President Kamala Harris concerning the 2024 election.

In an interview for NBC’s Today, Melvin asked Harris whether she’ll be President Joe Biden‘s running mate in 2024. Harris continued to show the poise and grace she has exhibited throughout her time in the White House in her response.

“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today,” Harris said in the interview that aired Thursday. “I mean, honestly—I know why you’re asking the question, because this is part of the punditry and the gossip around places like Washington, D.C. Let me just tell you something: we’re focused on the things in front of us.”

The question came after a New York Times op-ed explored the question of whether Biden will run for reelection with Liz Cheney (R-WY), who lost her leadership of the House due to her feud with former President Donald Trump and her support of the Jan 6th Commission.

On the daily talk show, Goldberg criticized Melvin, calling his questions “insulting.”

“Not only is it insulting but, you know, it’s just crazy.” Goldberg said. “This idea that we have no say over what’s happening like it’s already done and we shouldn’t give a poop.”

President Biden has given no indications that he will seek a new running mate in 2024. The president has tasked Harris with some of the most difficult parts of his administration. That includes the rising immigration issues at the southern border and voting rights legislation. Both situations are seemingly out of Harris’ hands.

The immigration issues, among others, are the result of decades of mismanagement by both parties. Meanwhile, voting rights legislation is being held up by the same two Democrats holding up much of Biden’s agenda: Krysten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WVA).

As of Jan. 11, 40% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 53% had an unfavorable opinion, according to the Los Angeles Times.