Actress Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire Again After Doubling Down on Comments About Holocaust, Race

Despite being suspended from The View for two weeks for her controversial views on the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg doubled down on her claims that the genocide of European Jews during World War II “wasn’t about race.”

Goldberg faced backlash earlier this year after making false claims about the Holocaust. But she hasn’t changed her mind and is instead trying to explain her stance. In an interview published with The Sunday Times of London on Saturday–during the Jewish holiday Hanukkah–Goldberg reiterated her claims about the Holocaust, CBS News reports.

Goldberg, born Caryn Johnson, but goes by the self-given name she said comes from a Jewish relative–spoke on the division she feels there is about whether Judaism is a race or a religion. When the interviewer noted Adolf Hitler and the Nazis viewed Jewish people as a race, hence the Holocaust, Goldberg doubled down on her belief the genocide wasn’t about race.

“That’s the killer, isn’t it The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?” Goldberg said.

The interviewer went on to reference Nazi-era laws that issued over 400 decrees and regulations that only applied to Jewish people, Goldberg insisted the Holocaust “wasn’t originally about race.”

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” Goldberg said.

She went on to claim that Jewish people can’t necessarily be identified by physical attributes, as identifying someone by race.

“… you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them,” she said. “That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

Goldberg’s latest comments on the Holocaust brought her under fire on social media.

“I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust, so I’ll be damned if I let a comedy has-been, peddling a fake Jewish name get the better of me,” 89-year-old Holocaust survivor Lucy Lipiner wrote.

Whoopi Goldberg continues to use the Holocaust as her punching bag. We told her that her comments harm us and she simply doesn’t care. I survived the Nazis and the Holocaust, so I’ll be damned if I let a comedy has-been, peddling a fake Jewish name get the better of me. pic.twitter.com/wgAHGsBPPU — Lucy Lipiner (@LucyLipiner) December 25, 2022

“So, after supposed ‘apology’ earlier in year, Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on her vile remarks that the Holocaust was not about race, and instead ‘white on white’ violence,” wrote someone else. “Someone get this ignorant fool off the air!”