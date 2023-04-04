Whoopi Goldberg Livid After Media Outlets Share Private Info on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is frustrated with the media for minding her business.

In a December airing of The View, Goldberg expressed frustration about media outlets sharing her private information, including her age, birthday, and full name, across multiple websites.

According to Decider, The View co-host discussed with her colleagues the recent IMDb policy updates allowing industry professionals to remove key demographic details from their profiles. In an agreement with SAG-AFTRA and GLAAD, IMDb users can choose not to disclose their birth dates, birth names, and more from IMDb and IMDbPro for free.

“All that information is out there,” Goldberg said. “I don’t like that it says, well, ‘they’ve agreed to allow industry professionals.’ You haven’t agreed to allow me to do anything. I asked you not to print it, and you printed it anyway. Why am I happy that 40 years later you’ve made a change?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, noting that women’s ages often get flagged more than men’s. “They do it to everybody,” Goldberg added.

“Don’t print my personal information,” she continued. “If I don’t ask you to print it, why are you doing it? Cause you think you have the right. This is the point that, for me, unless you can fix that, explaining to people that you don’t have the right to have this information unless I share it with you,” she said, adding, “I’m sure this is great for other people. I’m just b**ching because I’m old.”

Joy Behar, another co-host on The View, recalled a time years ago during an interview for a story with People magazine. She specifically asked them not to print her age, claiming the outlet told her they would still find her age through the DMV.

“It’s out of your hands,” she said. “It’s absolutely sinful that they do it.”