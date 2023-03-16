Whoopi Goldberg Offends People...Again: Issues Apology for Using Romani Slur on 'The View'

The apology tour continues.

Whoopi Goldberg found herself in the hot seat with the public once again after using the word “gypped” during a recent episode of The View.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Goldberg was discussing the 2020 election, giving her opinion on Trump supporters, saying some were “people who still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow in the election.” Viewers were not happy with her choice of words, as the word “gypped” is derived from the word “gypsy” and is considered a racist and derogatory slur toward Romani people.

Goldberg hopped in front of the camera to record an apology that The View posted to their Twitter account.

“You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that are from, you know, when you’re a kid or you remember saying,” Goldberg said in her apology. “And that’s what I did today, and I shouldn’t have.”

“I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t. I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry,” she added.

A message from Whoopi Goldberg regarding today's episode of #TheView. pic.twitter.com/PIvwYRWMsy — The View (@TheView) March 15, 2023

Goldberg was previously in hot water following two separate occasions of using insensitive words.

“The Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” she said during an episode in February. “These are two white groups of people.”

Her opinions resulted in a two-week suspension from The View table. “Yesterday on our show, I misspoke,” she said at the time. “[The Holocaust] is indeed about race,” she continued, “because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know and y’all know, because I’ve always done that.”

The heat resurfaced in December when viewers accused Goldberg of doubling down on her February remarks.

“Remember who they were killing first,” she told The Times about her perspective that the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”