Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-Hosts Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Her Two-Week Suspension From ‘The View’

Amid Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension from The View, her co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro are reportedly ‘”furious” about the decision.

Inside sources at the daily talk show say Goldberg’s colleagues are upset by her suspension because they don’t think she had racist intentions when explaining why she doesn’t think the Holocaust was about race. There have been mixed reactions behind the scenes as to how ABC handled the situation.

“People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days,” an ABC executive told The Daily Beast.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View,” Navarro said on Tuesday. “This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an antisemite. Period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

ABC News president Kimberly Godwin announced Whoopi’s suspension on Tuesday evening; Goldberg made the comments during the Monday morning taping.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin said in a staff note. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Goldberg has hosted The View since 2007 but faced backlash on Monday while discussing the non-fiction graphic novel Maus and explaining why she feels the Holocaust wasn’t “about race.” Whoopi doubled down on her claims even after several co-hosts pointed out Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” in the Holocaust being “white supremacy” over the Jewish community.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Whoopi declared while noting the time period was a fight between “two white groups of people.”

Goldberg repeated the statement on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that evening, The New York Post report.

“But I thought it was a salient discussion because, as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see,” Whoopi told Colbert. “So I see you and I know what race you are, and the discussion was about how I felt about that. People were very angry, and they said, ‘No, no, we are a race,’ and I understand. I understand. I felt differently.”

On Tuesday, Whoopi started the show by apologizing for Monday’s statements.