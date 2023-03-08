This Can’t Be Real: Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart Launching New Game Show ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’

The teaser shows Hart holding a mic and saying, “You’re on a game show right now!” A female voice says that Hart and Cannon are coming to E! for the “mother of all game shows!” Hart then shouts out the title of the show when he says, “having my baby with Nick Cannon.”

It seems that the premise of the show is based on female contestants who come on the show in an effort to have Cannon’s next baby. The show, ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ is slated for a spring debut based on the video announcement.

With Kevin Hart being involved, this could very well be a joke or prank that may be included in a show or skit. After doing a little bit of research, on the E! Entertainment website, it states that Hart will be bringing back Celebrity Game Face. The show is slated to debut on April 6 featuring a number of celebrities.

In a trailer on the website, the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face will feature Fat Joe, Chloe and Halle, Coco and Ice-T, Jason Derulo, Chris Paul, and more.

Upon further research, Variety did report that this video clip is a gag for an untitled not-yet-announced new television project that will fall under Hart and his production company.