This Can’t Be Real: Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart Launching New Game Show ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’

Who’s Having My Baby? A good question that has probably crossed Nick Cannon‘s mind over the past several years. Apparently, the baby-making machine has shown no signs of slowing down! We think…
Cannon, the father of 12 children, has something that he and Kevin Hart may have birthed in the form of a game show. The Masked Singer host posted on his social media accounts that “We’re expecting… a new show on E!” Entertainment.”
On Cannon’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, a video clip reveals a new game show that is featuring his good friend Kevin Hart.
We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/2LJqohYdS5
— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 7, 2023
The teaser shows Hart holding a mic and saying, “You’re on a game show right now!” A female voice says that Hart and Cannon are coming to E! for the “mother of all game shows!” Hart then shouts out the title of the show when he says, “having my baby with Nick Cannon.”
It seems that the premise of the show is based on female contestants who come on the show in an effort to have Cannon’s next baby. The show, ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ is slated for a spring debut based on the video announcement.
We’re expecting…a new show on E! 👀 🍼 #WhosHavingMyBaby premieres this Spring on @eentertainment! @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/2LJqohYdS5
— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 7, 2023
With Kevin Hart being involved, this could very well be a joke or prank that may be included in a show or skit. After doing a little bit of research, on the E! Entertainment website, it states that Hart will be bringing back Celebrity Game Face. The show is slated to debut on April 6 featuring a number of celebrities.
In a trailer on the website, the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face will feature Fat Joe, Chloe and Halle, Coco and Ice-T, Jason Derulo, Chris Paul, and more.
Upon further research, Variety did report that this video clip is a gag for an untitled not-yet-announced new television project that will fall under Hart and his production company.