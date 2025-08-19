News by Sharelle B. McNair Texas Rep. Nicole Collier Sleeps On House Floor In Dignity Protest Collier said "absolutely not" after House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced Democrats would not be permitted to leave the chamber unless they agreed to have a DPS escort.







Talk about standing your ground! Texas Democratic Rep. Nicole Collier decided to spend the night on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives after refusing to sign a document that would assign her a police escort that would monitor her every move after Democratic leaders returned to the state amid an ongoing redistricting battle with Republicans, WFAA 8 reports.

The former chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, who represents a majority-minority district, was all set to sleep peacefully with her bonnet, sleeping mask, pillow, and blanket in protest to what she described as intimidation tactics. Collier was one of several lawmakers on the blue side of the aisle who fled to Chicago, New York, and Massachusetts as a preventative measure to stall a special legislative session that would force a gerrymandering vote to redraw state congressional maps.

As a consequence, House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced Democrats who left would not be permitted to leave the chamber unless they agreed to having a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) escort. Collier said absolutely not.

“My constituents sent me to Austin to protect their voices and rights. I refuse to sign away my dignity as a duly elected representative just so Republicans can control my movements and monitor me with police escorts,” Collier said, according to CNN.

“My community is majority-minority, and they expect me to stand up for their representation. When I press that button to vote, I know these maps will harm my constituents — I won’t just go along quietly with their intimidation or their discrimination.”

Burrows unsuccessfully signed civil arrest warrants for fleeing Democrats, but DPS officers couldn’t carry them out since lawmakers were out of their jurisdiction. A majority of leaders signed the permission slips to leave, but Collier wasn’t buying it. She is now only allowed to return to her office, but will need to be supervised by an officer.

An aide highlighted that some state leaders, including Reps. Gene Wu and Vince Perez have made plans to keep Collier company, providing snacks such as dried peaches, freeze-dried grapes, popcorn, and ramen, as they have some long nights ahead.

Current and former state leaders celebrated the seven-term lawmaker and condemned the moves of GOP members. “As a former Texas State Rep, let me be clear: LOCKING Rep. Nicole Collier inside the chamber is beyond outrageous,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett wrote on X.

“Forcing elected officials to sign ‘permission slips’ and take police escorts to leave? That’s not procedure. That’s some old Jim Crow playbook. Texas Republicans have lost their damn minds.”

Former Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke called Collier “a true hero” as a news personality shared a powerful photo of her being the sole person left in chambers. “A true hero, refusing to submit, fighting these fascists by herself if she has to,” he wrote.

“We are with you, Nicole!”

