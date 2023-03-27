A Live Murder? Mississippi Woman Arrested and Charged With Killing Husband on Facebook Live

Over the weekend, a Mississippi woman was arrested after she was accused of fatally shooting a man on Facebook Live on Saturday.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Kadejah Michelle Brown shot and killed her husband during a Facebook Live session. A post on the Facebook page of the police department stated what took place at the residence.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call at 500 Green Tree Drive Saturday morning at approximately 7:42 a.m. on March 25, 2023. When the police officers arrived at the location, they arrested Brown and charged her with murder after she allegedly shot her husband at their residence.

The male victim, who The Commercial Dispatch identified as Jeremy Brown, died from a single gunshot wound, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officials stated that the couple, both 28 years old, had been arguing, and the disagreement turned physical. The incident was reportedly partially seen on a streaming Facebook Live. Only the audio portion of the shooting was on the social media platform.

A nine-millimeter firearm was found at the scene along with other physical evidence, according to the police officers. Kadejah Brown was taken into custody without incident and then taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. She is being held there awaiting her initial court appearance. There has been no bond set as the incident remains under investigation.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said.