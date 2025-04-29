Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Wikipedia Targeted By Trump And D.C. Prosecutor Over Alleged ‘Propaganda’ The platform has denied the accusations of spreading misinformation.







Wikipedia is now being targeted by President Trump and a D.C. prosecutor for allegedly spreading propaganda on its platform.

Ed Martin, the interim United States Attorney for D.C., has accused Wikipedia of “allowing foreign actors to manipulate information and spread propaganda to the American public.” He wrote a letter on April 24, listing these alleged wrongdoings by the online platform, which is known for showcasing information edited by the public.

“Wikipedia is permitting information manipulation on its platform, including the rewriting of key, historical events and biographical information of current and previous American leaders, as well as other matters implicating the national security and the interests of the United States,” detailed Martin, according to The Free Press.

Martin also accused Wikipedia’s parent organization, the Wikimedia Foundation, of violating the tax code for nonprofits. However, the Internal Revenue Service typically handles that issue, not prosecutors. Yahoo News also confirmed that Martin has never served as a prosecutor before his appointment by Trump to his current role.

Despite this, Martin continued to slam Wikipedia for allegedly using its platform to showcase propaganda to the public.

“Masking propaganda that influences public opinion under the guise of providing informational material is antithetical to Wikimedia’s ‘educational’ mission,” Martin wrote.

In response, Wikipedia Editor Molly White called the letter a “threat” to the Washington Post, stating that Martin attempts to “silence high-quality, independent information.” White also posted to X, calling the letter a sign of greater trouble to come for media outlets and information sources that do not comply with Trump’s demands.

Moreover, other news and information sources have received similar warning letters, according to The New York Times. This included four medical journals for their alleged bias in explaining multiple scientific topics.

Martin also ordered Wikipedia to answer a host of questions by May 15 regarding the ways it has and intends to safeguard the public from proposed propaganda and biased messaging.

However, Wikipedia has faced criticism from conservatives in the past. Elon Musk has previously criticized the platform, posting on X about it having a “woke mind virus” in October.

Wokipedia has a possibly terminal case of the woke mind virus. Reddit too. https://t.co/yjfzE6lEyw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2024

Wikipedia’s attorney has denied these allegations of propaganda, stating that information on the website remains “presented as accurately, fairly, and neutrally as possible.” He also said his client intends to explain and prove that their content remains transparent and factual for all.

