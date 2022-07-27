Will.i.am Makes Wild Conclusion About Listening to Tupac and Biggie’s Music

Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am has riled up the hip-hop community after seemingly insinuating Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. made music for “the projects.”

During a recent appearance on the Hip-Hop Confessions podcast, the Grammy award-winning musician shared his favorite rap artists and explained why he doesn’t share the same reverence many hip-hop fans have for Biggie Smalls and Tupac.

“I’m gonna say something…I don’t want to say it in a disrespectful way,” Will.i.am told the host.

“When people say Tupac and Biggie, I’m such [an] A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul head that I don’t like Tupac and Biggie.”

“That kind of music doesn’t speak to my spirit,” he continued. “I like Boogie Down Productions, KRS-One; if it’s like, ‘Tupac or Biggie?,’ I’m like, ‘KRS-One.’ Why those two?”

Will.i.am, 47, named off a few rappers he regards in the same light many regard Tupac and Biggie. “If it’s Tupac and Biggie, I don’t hold them up like that,” he said. “I hold Eric B. [and] Rakim up like that.”

The “Where Is The Love?” musician made sure to clarify how much he respects Tupac as a rapper and artist.

“Tupac’s dope. Don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I don’t think he’s dope,” he said.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Will.i.am says rap groups like De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest had more of an impact on his upbringing.

“It took me out of the projects while I was still in the projects,” Will.i.am said. He also credited the acts for igniting his imagination in ways that “physically” allowed him to “reach” his “dreams.”