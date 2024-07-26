Black Women In Mississippi Hope Kamala Harris Will Turn The State Blue 

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is giving hope to Black women in red states that it will turn blue.

Since Harris announced her campaign on Juy 22, Black women in Mississippi have rallied around her. They are pushing a narrative that she will represent their rights better than GOP candidate and former president Donald Trump.

Harris’ take on critical issues such as abortion may persuade women to cast their ballots blue in November. Still, Hattiesburg City Council Member Deborah Delgado will vote for her solely because she is qualified. “Harris has a record of supporting issues that are of concern to me as a Black woman and as an elected official,” Delgado said.

“A lot of times, the government makes decisions or puts policies in place that are not always in the best interest of the people that we’re supposed to represent. I see her as somebody different.”

Mississippi’s District 69 Democratic State Rep. Tamarra Bulter-Washington shares similar adoration for the current Vice President. Highlighting her impressive résumé as a California district attorney and former U.S. Senator, the congresswoman thinks another critical reason for people to vote is her being relatable. “I truly believe that she will be fighting for the people, and not just certain people, but all citizens of the United States,” she said.

President Joe Biden’s endorsement also means something to Bulter-Washington: that he believes Harris would do right by this country. “That spoke volumes because that means that the president himself, our current sitting president, believes in her and believes she can run this country and believes she can do it right,” she said.

Since Mississippi is a heavily red-leaning state, Delgado hopes this election leans in on the importance of voting. “Every election is important. It’s not just the people at the top of the ticket, but certainly, as a Black woman, I’m mostly motivated by her being at the top of the ticket,” she said.

“I know if we have someone with her capabilities at the top of the government of this country, we’re going to be better, and things are going to change in a big way.”

Other Black groups representing the state of Mississippi, like the Jackson County chapter of the NAACP, are seemingly excited about what Harris’ campaign can do for the state. President Curley Clark feels good about her policies and how she will lead the country. “We felt good about the president and his policies, and our national president Derrick Johnson made it clear that the NAACP was more concerned with policies than person,” Clark told WLOX 13.

“I think in the back of his mind, he wanted to make sure that if anything were to happen to him, he would be confident in Kamala to follow in his leadership.”

Clark is looking forward to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22. He is hopeful for a sense of unity so the party can win in November. “We’re going to have to come together,” the leader said. “We’re going to have to come and bring all those elements I mentioned together and speak with one voice to the American people and let them know what’s at stake.”