Will Smith Publicly Apologizes to Chris Rock For Being ‘Out Of Line’

After becoming the main topic of discussion after slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face on live television, Will Smith publicly apologized to Rock for his actions against him on Sunday night.

Smith took to his Instagram account and acknowledged his action while issuing an apology to the man he hit at the Academy Awards show.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress.“

According to NBC News, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement that condemned Smith for slapping Rock during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast. They state that they are reviewing the matter.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the Academy wrote in a statement that was released on Monday.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

Comedian Chris Rock, while on stage at the Oscar presentation, had jokingly referred to Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was sporting a bald head as G.I. Jane (Demi Moore starred in the movie and wore her head bald for the role). Late last year, the actress took to Instagram to speak about having alopecia and how she is not going to let the balding condition stop her.

As Rock looked directly at Jada sitting at a table with her husband, Will Smith, the comedian blurts out, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright?”

Apparently, that hit a sore spot as there were some gasps in the audience and the camera shows Jada not at all happy that Rock made that statement. Reacting to the crowd, Rock then states, “That was a nice one!” and quickly tried to get back to the presentation.

Initially, it looked as if Will was ok with the joke, but, obviously, it affected him so much that he got up from his seat and approached Rock on stage. As Will gets closer, he smacks Rock in the face, stunning the comedian as well as the world.