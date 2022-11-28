Will Smith ‘Completely Understands’ If People Opt Out of Seeing Emancipation Movie

Will Smith placed himself on self-hiatus due to his Oscars slap earlier this year.

After striking Chris Rock in the face and being penalized by the Academy and scorned publicly, he “went away” for self-reflection and to avoid public scrutiny. So when word came out that his upcoming movie, Emancipation, was being released before the end of the year after being pushed back, it caught people by surprise.

In a recent interview, Smith stated that he “understands” if people aren’t “ready” to see his latest movie due to his behavior on the Oscars stage in March.

During an interview with Fox 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy, which was posted on his Instagram account, Smith expressed concern that the team who worked on Emancipation, will be penalized because of his actions this past spring.

“I completely understand that…if…someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready…My deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team.”