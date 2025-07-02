Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Aims For Global Anime Expansion With New Partnership Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's production company is supporting the future of anime content.







Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. is joining forces with a newly formed studio that’s looking to introduce the next wave of anime content to global audiences.

Westbrook Inc. has teamed up with U.S.-based animation studio Studio Azuki to develop, produce, and globally distribute original anime and adaptations, Variety reported. The partnership will blend Azuki’s distinct creative vision with Westbrook’s Hollywood influence to scale and expand the global reach of next-generation anime projects.

“At Westbrook, our mission has always been to tell stories that connect, inspire, and transcend borders,” said Westbrook CEO Ko Yada.

Partnering with Studio Azuki is a powerful step in that direction. Their creative vision and cultural insight align seamlessly with our global strategy. Together, we’re excited to identify and develop projects that resonate deeply with audiences around the world, blending authentic storytelling with boundary-pushing innovation.”

Initially launched as an NFT project, Azuki has evolved into a studio operating at the intersection of anime production, technology, and social media. Its mission is to foster collaboration between global creators and Japanese anime talent.

The studio’s push for anime content is in response to the booming global anime fandom, especially in the U.S., where the passion for the genre spans mainstream audiences, Hollywood creatives, celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, who incorporates anime into her music and visuals, and major brands. Studio Azuki aims to blend global momentum for anime with Japan’s rich anime culture to create innovative production models, enhance storytelling, encourage fan collaboration, and launch formats tailored for the social media era.

“With a global-first, creator-centric, and social-native approach, Studio Azuki is our bold step toward building the next generation of anime, one that empowers creators and connects directly with fans,” said Feb Tea, head of content at Azuki Labs.

Azuki is bringing its Anime 2.0 vision to life through several initiatives, including the Enter The Garden anthology series, produced in collaboration with Dentsu and Anime.com, and supported as an early contributor to the Animecoin Foundation.

