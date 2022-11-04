Rise & Grind: Will Smith Makes Surprise Visit at Alma Mater Overbrook High School in Philly

After a self-imposed exile from public view, it seems as if former rapper and actor Will Smith is back on his grind and slowly making his return to the spotlight.

The Men in Black star was seen making a surprise appearance at his old high school back in Philadelphia on Thursday.

In an Instagram post from @philly_schools, a beaming Smith is seen walking through the halls of the high school he attended in his youth, Overbrook High School.

As cameras follow him to a classroom, he exclaims, “Wow, wow” as he shakes his head and makes his way to one of the rooms. He exchanges pleasantries with several people in the hallway. When he enters the classroom, the students immediately recognize and acknowledge him with screams like a hometown hero was coming back from a war.

The hip-hop and movie superstar is greeted like an old friend by the students as they approach him and quickly whip out their cellphones to take snaps and capture the moment. Several students slap their hands with Smith’s and some get a warm embrace from one of Philly’s success stories.

As cameras flash and mobile phones are held extended in the air, you can see the pride in the eyes of the pupils as well as the appreciation from Smith as he makes sure he interacts with everyone in the room.

“What an amazing surprise! Today, @willsmith made a surprise visit back to Overbrook High School. More pics and news to come! #phled”

The West Philly native is making his rounds as he also posted a visit he made to HBCUs Morehouse and Spelman the previous day on his Instagram account. Smith, along with Hollywood heavyweight, Tyler Perry were at the schools to screen his upcoming movie, Emancipation, which is being released in theaters on Dec. 2, then on streaming service Apple+ on Dec.9.

“Big energy last night in the ATL!! Dropped by @morehouse1867 @spelman_college @cau1988 to show #Emancipation to our next generation of filmmakers. Thanx @tylerperry for all the Love!”