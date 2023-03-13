Will Smith Raps ‘Just the Two of Us’ with 10-Year-Old Bassist

Will Smith put back on his rapper hat to perform one of his classic hits, with the help of a 10-year-old bassist.

On Thursday, the Academy Award-winning actor took to Instagram to share a duet video of him performing his 1997 hit “Just The Two of Us” with 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan. In the video, Alaverdyan plays the song’s bass line, before Smith jumps in to rap the first verse, and drummer, Jorge Sanchez, ends the virtual collaboration with a drum solo.

“Wow!! @ellenplaysbass, this is FANTASTIC. You are the Sweetest!” Smith captioned the post.

“Tagging in @jacross @elewrockjazz.. Put somethin’ on it.”

The Emancipation star used the video to invite others to “sing with us.” Alaverdyan shared her excitement about Smith’s support and joining her jam session.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU WILL 🌟,” she wrote in his comments.

She also reposted the clip on her page thanking the legendary rapper/actor for the special collab.

“@willsmith THANK YOU FOR THIS MAGIC ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Many Smith fans applauded the virtual concert.

“This is why we love you Will,” one fan wrote.

“OK PEOPLE are you forgetting he is a rapper with 4 Grammys this song is a classic KIDS,” added another.

“Since I became a father, I cry every time I hear this song! thank you for creating the Big Willie parenting anthem!” one father wrote.

Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino also praised the video.

“Awwwww… I love this! ❤️❤️, she wrote.

The song’s original music video was a sentimental one for the King Richard star, who performed the song alongside his then-only son Trey Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith also appeared in the video to show off her baby bump of Jaden Smith, who was born the following year in July. The couple would go on to welcome their daughter Willow Smith in October 2000.