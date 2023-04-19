Will Smith Beams and Shows Pride When Daughter Willow Performs At Coachella

As his daughter performed at a recent Coachella show, hip-hop recording artist and actor Will Smith posted a proud father moment to his Instagram account.

The talent pool in the Smith family has been acknowledged over the years, starting with Will Smith when he started his rap career before becoming a bonafide film superstar. His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was an actor who starred on The Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World, at the start of her career, and his son, Jaden, was a child actor who has appeared in several projects over the years. Willow, the youngest Smith, also had a hit record in her earlier years with Whip My Hair in 2010.

The elder Smith is filming the sequel to the Bad Boys movie franchise with Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta. Although the filming isn’t done, he found the time to see his daughter perform at this year’s famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Summertime rapper praised his daughter, captioning a video clip he shared, “WILLOWCHELLA!!” on his Instagram post. You can view a beaming papa Smith proudly showing off the talents of his young daughter.

It was a family affair when Willow’s brother, Jaden, appeared on stage with her and performed their song, Summertime in Paris. He also acknowledged her artistry and the lives she is changing with her music before she left the stage.

“It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you’re changing with the music that you’re making. I love you so much!”

Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella — Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and a proud father. pic.twitter.com/O6ojUGKYVh — Michael Watson II (@ForeverShowtime) April 18, 2023