Will Smith Makes Light of Oscar Incident with TikTok Video

We are closing in on the one-year anniversary of Will Smith winning his first Oscar. However, before that moment took place, the most infamous, publicly-televised face slap occurred.
In a light-hearted TikTok video, Smith actually brings that fateful incident up, but not in a way that you would expect.
In the video, that has now gone viral, Smith is in the frame beside a young woman who had previously posted a video of an exercise that she says “sounds insane” but would change your life. Her video is captioned, “An absolutely UNHINGED exercise.”
As she expressed what the exercise will do, Smith looked intently into the camera.
She said, “It sounds insane, but it will change your life. And by change your life, I mean it will make your life so much more interesting and fun.” She then said, “Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it, and ask it what it thinks of you?
“So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.”
The next frame showed only Smith as he reached for an object that was not in the camera’s view. As he brought his arm back, it’s revealed to be the Oscar he won at last year’s Academy Awards. As he brought it into view, he showed a perplexed look as he seemingly thinks of actually asking the trophy what it thinks of him.
At last year’s Academy Awards presentation, comedian Chris Rock, while on stage at the Oscar presentation, had jokingly referred to Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was sporting a bald head, as G.I. Jane (Demi Moore starred in the movie and shaved her head for the role).
Initially, it looked as if Smith was ok with the joke, but, it affected him so much that he got up from his seat and approached Rock on stage. As Smith got closer, he smacked Rock in the face, stunning the comedian.
For that action, Smith earned himself a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards.