Report: Suspended Analyst Willie McGinest Among Job Cuts at NFL Network

Willie McGinest has reportedly been laid off as part of NFL Network’s layoffs, a move that comes after the former New England Patriot was charged with a pair of felonies stemming from his role in a December melee at a California restaurant.

The news of McGinest’s departure was reported by several outlets.

According to CBS Sports, McGinest has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause bodily injury. The 51-year-old could face up to eight years in jail—four years for each charge.

The incident happened at Dalilah, a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA, on December 9. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s office, “Witnesses identified [McGinest] as being one of the individuals involved in the incident.”

In a video released by TMZ, security footage shows a man, appearing to be McGinest, punching a victim several times. The footage also shows the man,, hitting the victim with a bottle.

McGinest admitted to his wrongdoing in a public apology.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said in a statement.

“I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become,” he continued. “It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.”

​​McGinest was suspended from the NFL Network, and now it looks like his job is no more. McGinest played 15 seasons in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots.