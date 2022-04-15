Win Mother’s Day With This 24 Long-Stem Rose Deal

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, thus begins the mad dash to find that perfect gift. No shortage of people find themselves stressing as they pour over gift ideas for that special person in their lives. In situations such as these, it’s best not to overthink. Rather, go with a tried-and-true method that has stood the test of time: Flowers. Who doesn’t love roses?

Give your mother the gift she deserves with this Mother’s Day Special 24 Mixed Color Roses deal. For a limited time, it’s available for just $39.99. That’s a savings of 53% from its MSRP ($85).

Where else can you buy two dozen roses for under $40? In some instances, shipping alone for Mother’s Day flowers can cost upward of $30.

Your mom will love these farm-fresh roses, and you won’t have to worry about not getting her a gift she will appreciate.

With your purchase, your mom will receive 24 long-stem farmer’s choice roses. There’s an element of surprise with the color, as each delivery is different. Shipping in the United States extends to the 48 continental states, PO boxes not included.

The roses are grown and cultivated by Rose Farmers™, which guarantees that its customers receive the freshest roses directly from its farms. Rose Farmers’ flowers come with unparalleled beauty and elegance.

While $39.99 gives you two dozen long-stem roses, customers have the option of upgrading their order with a vase or bouquet add-ins for additional costs. Customers are encouraged to “select 1-2 days before your desired event/date in the event of a potential carrier delay.” Orders are fulfilled through UPS, and there are Sunday deliveries.

No matter the occasion, you can hardly go wrong with flowers. Roses takes it to another level. Show your mother just how special she is to you this Mother’s Day by sending her two dozen stunning roses at this incredible price.

Shop more Mother’s Day deals and use code SHIP4FREE to get free shipping.

Prices subject to change.