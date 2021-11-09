Wind Down With This 15-Bottle Wine Insiders Deal Available At Pre-Black Friday Sale Prices

The holidays are a festive time year that many people mark by celebrating the past year and looking ahead to the new year that lies ahead. Depending on your choice of celebration, a nice, crisp glass of wine might be your preferred method for ringing in the occasion.

Whether at an office gathering or just alone while you unwind at home, a glass of wine can be just what you need to mark the occasion.

Industry titan Wine Insiders was created nearly four decades ago, and the well-known wine club is regarded for its curation of award-winning wine packs and single bottles. For just $89, Wine Insiders will send you 15 bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Wide Insiders’ expert panel samples and approves only just a handle of the 100s of wines they taste. From there, Wine Insiders ships approved wines to Wine Insiders subscribers. Since 2015, Wine Insiders selections have received more than 1,400 awards.

Wine Insiders cuts down the hassle and the guesswork of customers. Instead of dealing with stores, subscribers can depend on Wine Insiders to work directly with the world’s top wineries and ship approved wine directly to their doorsteps. Twenty-seven people have already given this offer 5 starts.

Featured in BuzzFeed, Business Insider, Forbes, Refinery29, and Cosmopolitan, Wine Insiders is regarded as the industry’s top wine subscription service. All you need to take advantage of this offer is to provide documentation that proves you’re 21 years of age or older, and enter your email address and payment information.

Cabernet Sauvignon is widely regarded as the most popular red wine in the world, and its origins are from the Bordeaux of France. This offer is perfect for wine lovers or as a gift for the holidays. For an additional 15% discount, use code SAVE15NOV. Purchase it today.

