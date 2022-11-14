Wine Down With This 18-Bottle Black Friday Deal

The subscription box craze has left its imprint on just about every aspect of life.

Once reserved for television and movies, monthly and quarterly subscriptions have expanded to cover everything from flowers to boxes of treats for your favorite feline or canine.

Wine connoisseurs can finally rejoice as Splash Wines has entered the box space. With the Every Friday is Black Friday deal, fans of wine can purchase Splash Wines Top 18 Wines for Fall 2022 for just $69.99. That’s a savings of 80% from its MSRP ($350).

Shipping ($39.95) is not included in this total.

The experts at Splash Wine have collaborated to provide 18 of the best wines for the fall. The selection includes reds, whites, and even a bottle of champagne. You can tinker with your choices, though, to change your order to your liking, by requesting all reds or all whites.

More than 21,000 customers have rated Splash Wine’s deal 4.6 stars on Trustpilot.

“I love the variety of good wines from this company. They have good-tasting wines with rich flavors from all over the world. Some wines I have never heard of are delicious,” writes verified purchase Heather Stanley.

If you don’t happen like one of the 18 bottles you receive, you can send it back to Splash Wines 180 days after your purchase for receive store credit.

Splash Wines ships to every state except Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and West Virginia. State and local taxes may be included. Shipping to eligible states takes no more than five days. You must also be 21 years old to purchase this deal, and someone 21 years must present a valid ID to accept delivery of the wines.

Few things are better than a glass of wine during the fall. It’s the perfect complement to those crisp autumn days and evenings. With Splash Wines, you’ll receive a box of 18 expert-curated wines for a stunningly low price. Take advantage of Every Friday is Black Friday and purchase this box today.

Prices subject to change.