Fatal First Date Leaves Wisconsin College Student's Body Spread Across State A 19-year-old college student in Wisconsin is believed to be dead following the discovery of her body parts in multiple areas after a first date.









A police search led to the discovery of Sade Robinson’s body parts scattered across multiple states. The Wisconsin college student went missing following a fatal first date with Maxwell Anderson.

The 19-year-old’s co-workers became concerned she did not show up for her shift at a local pizza restaurant on April 2, a move they considered unlike her. The day before, she told her colleagues about the date with Maxwell Anderson., a white 33-year-old white man. They were to get dinner at a seafood restaurant nearby where he used to work, according to CNN.

Police conducted a welfare check at Robinson’s home after a friend reported her missing following multiple missed calls. However, upon not finding her, investigators launched a widespread search for her whereabouts. The restaurant closed for days as police searched for clues. They found Robinson’s car on fire the day after her date gone wrong.

Law enforcement recovered Robinson’s clothes and her assumed phone from the burnt vehicle. Later on, a human leg washed up on a beach within a Milwaukee suburb. According to the complaint, DNA evidence confirmed the body part belonged to Robinson.

Further investigation by Wisconsin Authorities unveiled more remains of Robinson’s, including her foot. Her phone’s location tracking showed Anderson’s took her to multiple places, including his home, then lastly at the spot where parts of her body laid. The complaint revealed that authorities believe the college student died at the hands of Anderson.

“The facts mentioned in this complaint cause Complainant to conclude that the Defendant intentionally killed and then dismembered Robinson with the intent to conceal the homicide, and it occurred between the arrival at the Defendant’s residence and his departure from the Warnimont Park area,” read the document.

A GoFundMe for Robinson’s memorial service was made as her family grapples with the horrific loss. The GoFundMe page detailed how Robinson studied criminal justice as she prepared to graduate from the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“The pain of losing Sade has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her grieving mother and little sister, along with other relatives, friends, and the entire community who loved and supported her,” reads the description. “As we come together to honor Sade’s memory, we aim to provide her with the dignified farewell she deserves.”

Anderson is the main suspect in her death, facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson. As the evidence mounts against him, he faces life in prison if convicted of the homicide charge.

