Wisconsin's Only Black-Owned, Full-Scale Grocery Store Meets Community's Needs The husband-and-wife team of Maurice 'Moe' and Yashica Spears Wince hope to bring healthy food options to one of Milwaukee's food deserts with their Sherman Park Grocery.









Located in West Milwaukee, Sherman Park Grocery is the only full-scale, Black-owned grocery store in Wisconsin. Co-owners Maurice “Moe” and Yashica Spears Wince founded the grocery store to meet the community’s needs, home to nearly 80% of Black residents.

“Sherman Park Grocery grew out of resident listening sessions, led by Bishop Walter Harvey, on the heels of civil unrest six or seven years ago. We listened and responded to their concerns. The neighbors have embraced us, and the kids call me ‘Uncle Moe,’ It’s been great. Last July 29, we celebrated one year in this location,” Maurice said to The Milwaukee Community Journal.

The Milwaukee natives both experienced food and home insecurity while growing up. They founded the Sherman Park Grocery Store to address the food insecurity and health issues disproportionately affecting Black Americans.

“Diabetes and hypertension are just some of the health concerns in our community. Providing fresh vegetables and fruits helps address those issues. We were taught that you only have one temple, and you have to take care of it. Eating healthy and exercising helps you do that,” Yashica told The Milwaukee Community Journal.

Last spring, the store collaborated with Americans For Prosperity to provide $60 gift cards for 100 customers. Maurice says that the collaboration helped to address food insecurity in the community.

“Food is justice, and today we’re providing that justice through fresh fruits and vegetables,” he said in an interview with Fox 6 Milwaukee.

The Winces say they believe in circulating dollars within the community. They support other entrepreneurs with their partnership with UpStart Kitchen, a shared-space kitchen that supports small culinary businesses. Nine of these businesses sell products at Sherman Park Grocery. Upstart members purchase goods from the store and wash their clothes at Wince’s laundromat, also located in Sherman Park.

