WIT Wade Scholarship Program Offers Black Students $50K Toward A STEM Master’s Degree

HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors







To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be admitted to a master’s degree program ranked within the U.S. News & World Report Top 30 U.S. graduate schools of engineering and/or the graduate engineering program of any of the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“There has been an alarming drop in the number of Black STEM professionals, who were already woefully underrepresented in these fields,” said WIT Executive Director Booker T. Wade, Jr. “This scholarship helps ease the financial burden that is often a contributing factor to the drop-off of Black students in the educational pipeline. We are committed to the goal of promoting increased diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM through expanded educational opportunities.”

WSP Scholars receive up to $50,000 for tuition, on-campus housing, food, and other expenses or fees. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in a STEM discipline from an accredited college or university in the U.S. or the equivalent from an international institution.

Minority Television Project Inc. (MTP), which owns and operates the San Francisco Bay Area public television station KMTP-TV 33, provides funding for the scholarship. Through its support of both WIT and WSP, MTP is working to make transformative changes in the technology ecosystem.

There have been 26 WSP Scholars since the program launched in 2021. Applications for the 2025 scholarships are due no later than Jan. 17, 2025. International students may apply but must already have U.S. residential or visa status.

Prospective WSP Scholars will be evaluated on independent thought, purposeful leadership, civic mindset, and undergraduate achievements. Additional information on requirements and a link to the application portal can be found at wadescholarship.org

