Maxine Waters Accuses Elon Musk Of Dubious Dealings, 'With His High Technology A**' Waters has been a leading voice against Musk and DOGE







California Representative Maxine Waters suggested that Elon Musk may have interfered with the 2024 election. The congresswoman made the claims in a video posted on X.

“We don’t know everything that Elon Musk has done with his high technology a**. We don’t know what he’s been accused of by some as it may relate to the election, but we’re not going to give up on investigating and finding out.”

Rep. Maxine Waters: "Elon Musk with his high-tech ass may have hacked our last election"pic.twitter.com/wFge4QG3bF — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) March 5, 2025

Waters has been a leading voice against Musk and DOGE, which announced that it will fire over 80,000 Veterans Affairs employees this week. On behalf of 122 federal lawmakers, Waters hand-delivered a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner requesting an investigation into staff terminations and the private corporations working with DOGE.

“Just as concerning is that several individuals from DOGE who we understand to be currently stationed at HUD, including Scott Langmack and Michael Mirski, come from the very industries that stand to gain from the dismantling of the federal government’s role in housing and consumer protections, and the path that creates for greater housing market consolidation and profiteering at the expense of families,” the letter said.



March 1, the long-time congresswoman spoke at protest against Musk in Hawthorne, California, against ​​ Musk’s involvement in the White House. Musk heads the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a program created by President Trump on Jan. 20 to cut federal spending. Waters suggested that Musk used his wealth to access political spaces.

“He has bought his way into the presidency by funding all of Trump’s campaign. And now Trump is letting him do whatever the hell he wants,“ the congresswoman said.

She also told the audience that there are several lawsuits against the billionaire who, according to Waters, has profited from numerous government contracts.

