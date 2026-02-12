News by Kandiss Edwards Black History Will Be Live 365 In All Colorado Public Schools by 2028 The law builds on existing state standards and aims to ensure students learn more about the contributions and experiences of African Americans.







A new Colorado law will expand Black history studies in K-12 public schools across the state within two years.

In 2025, Gov. Jared Polis signed the legislation requiring Colorado public schools to incorporate more comprehensive Black history education into their curriculum. CBS Colorado reported that the law builds on existing state standards and aims to ensure students learn more about the contributions and experiences of African Americans.

House Bill 25-1149 addresses gaps in how history has traditionally been taught. Expanding the curriculum ensures students receive a fuller understanding of American history and the role Black Americans have played in shaping it. “We know our story is not just confined to just 28 days,” Michael Atkins, director of Black student success at Denver Public Schools, said. “This bill will allow the opportunity for us to embrace the black experience, 365 days a year.”

Atkins is confident that the updated curriculum will benefit all students.

“African Americans have really contributed to our current state of living,” he said. “That needs to be heard, taught, and observed to our most precious asset, which is our babies.”

The legislation requires the Colorado Department of Education to update standards so that Black history is more fully integrated into lessons at multiple grade levels. The changes are expected to affect social studies instruction statewide. School districts have until 2028 to update curriculum to reflect the new law’s requirements.

Lawmakers who backed the bill said the measure promotes historical accuracy and inclusivity. Colorado joins other states that have taken legislative action to make sure American history education is present in whole. According to EducationWeek, other states have introduced bills to facilitate the teaching of some form of Black history, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Florida, Illinois, and Maine.

