Black History Month by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FAMU Law Student Says HBCU Axed 'Black' In Black History Month Flyers Over DEI Concerns A FAMU Law student called the issue "insane" given the school's status as a Historically Black institution.







A Florida A&M University law student says the HBCU refused to signify the word “Black” in flyers for a Black History Month event.

The HBCU, like other public colleges and universities in Florida, has faced severe restrictions since the state passed anti-DEI legislation. Since then, the school has had to comply with state regulations and refrain from using any allocated funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Given this, FAMU has opted not to promote the “Black” elements of Black History Month, an issue that has sparked discord with its Black Law Students Association. While seeking approval for certain event flyers, one student leader says she faced significant pushback on words central to Black History Month programming.

“It was ‘Black,’ ‘affirmative action,’ and ‘women’ as well,” explained Aaliyah Steward, a third-year law student at FAMU’s College of Law and organizer for its BLSA to News6.

Steward called the matter “insane,” especially given FAMU’s own status as a historically Black institution. Now, she must contend with how to promote the “Black” part of its Black History Month activities.

“We couldn’t use the word ‘black’ in Black History Month. We would have to abbreviate it,” said Steward. “I was very angry and baffled because this is a Historically Black College and University, and for them to say we can’t use the word ‘black’ was kind of insane.”

Florida was one of many states that not only complied with federal regulations on DEI but also promoted efforts to limit DEI initiatives in public schools through legislation passed in 2024. This news extended even to its racially uplifted institutions like Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman University.

However, the current regulations feel like censorship to Steward, who just wants to celebrate and recognize Black History Month as many have in previous years.

“I just don’t want us to be censored this way. Not being able to use the word ‘black’ is very frustrating,” she said.

FAMU, on the other hand, has released a statement on the matter. The HBCU confirmed its “full compliance” and “support” of the DEI-specific policies implemented by the state’s Governor and Board of Governors.

“We support and have implemented the policy direction established by the Governor, the Legislature, and the Board of Governors as it relates to DEI, and consistent with related federal court rulings,” wrote the HBCU.

Its statement added, “Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) is committed to fostering a campus community that encourages the free exchange of ideas while ensuring an environment of mutual respect, safety, and awareness. The University recognizes that freedom of expression is fundamental to academic inquiry, personal development, and civic engagement.”

While the school seems adamant about adhering to statewide standards, Steward is adamant about promoting the Blackness of Black History Month. She has resubmitted her flyer with no changes to its original wording, hoping the school will allow her to promote the event’s initial vision of upholding diversity and inclusion.

As for FAMU, the school did not explain why administrators initially marked the flyer for changes.

