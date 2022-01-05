With The TourBox Neo, You’ll Have An Extra Design Hand

If you’re a content creator, on more than one occasion, you’ve probably wished you could clone yourself in the hopes of completing more tasks and navigating the many programs you use for your projects. While the technology still has a ways to go before cloning is possible, TourBox Neo has helped by offering an additional hand.

TourBox Neo: The Ultimate Controller for Creators acts as an extension of your hand, helping you think, create, and control intuitively. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $149.99. That’s a savings of 21% from its MSRP ($190).

TourBox Neo’s controller features a rotation section (knob, scroll, and dial), a prime-four section (tall button, short button, top button and side button), and a kit section (Dpad, C1/C2). Each function serves to alleviate some of the tasks faced by creators. It can be used with Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Capture One, and it can be used to assist with drawing, video, and audio-editing software, as well. It also is used with video/audio editing software such as Final Cut Pro, Premiere, After Effects, DaVinci, Audition, and C4D.

Users currently rate the TourBox Neo 4.3 stars on Amazon’s 5-star scale. Gadget Flow says, “Simplify and optimize the way you use Photoshop, Lightroom and other software with the TourBox Customizable Creative Controller.”

TourBox Neo is compatible with Windows OS, Mac OS, and any design software, and it comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Give yourself an extra hand in your creative efforts and purchase the TourBox Neo today while it’s still available at its limited-time price of $149.99.

