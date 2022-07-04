With This July 4th Cloud Storage Deal, You Don’t Have To Worry About Storage Space

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re well familiar with the amount of data we carry around daily on our devices. Whether it’s a desktop, laptop, or mobile device, it’s likely responsible for storing and collecting your most personal pieces of data. While the aforementioned devices have changed the game regarding data storage, they’re limited to what they can store because of limits on data. Nothing is more frustrating than ditching photos, files, and the like to free up space for more data.

Degoo intends for storage limits to be a thing of the past, and right now, you can purchase its 50TB backup plan for a limited-time price of $239.99 when using coupon code JULY20 during our 4th of July sale. This plan comes with 50TB of data fortified with ultra-secure, 256-bit AES encryption. These days, capable data protection is as vital as ever, as data breaches and hacking efforts become more prevalent.

With Degoo, you can send your stored files to friends via email, a link, or your preferred messaging application. Not only is the file-sharing process simple to execute, but shared files are replicated, giving you even more peace of mind.

There is a 20GB file size limit per upload, but you can upload any images you have on an unlimited number of devices you’ve connected to your Degoo account.

TechRadar gives Degoo a sterling review, writing, “Snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos.” Meanwhile, G2 has rated it four stars. Forty-two verified purchasers have rated Degoo’s Premium Backup Plan 4 stars. You can access this product via web browser, iOS (10.0 or later), and Android (4.1 or later) devices.

With Degoo, fretting over insufficient data space is a thing of the past. You can purchase a Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription (50TB) for $239.99 with code JULY20, but this deal expires July 5. With more storage than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a storage service that offers superior protection.

Prices subject to change.