Witness: Suspect Was Laughing During Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart

A Walmart manager, accused of opening fire inside a Virginia Walmart, killing at least six people before turning the gun on himself, was said to be laughing as he opened fire, according to one witness.

The witness told NBC affiliate station WAVY-TV that the store manager, identified as Andre Bing, was not only seen laughing during the tragedy on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake just days before the Thanksgiving holiday but claimed the shooting was planned.

Officials reported they received the call on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:12 p.m. when the Walmart Supercenter was still open to the public. Night shift workers had reportedly just checked in for their shifts before the incident occurred.

The witness, who reportedly was only on her fifth day working at the Chesapeake Walmart, told WAVY-TV that there were 14 employees in a meeting room waiting to learn their duties for the day when the shooting began. She added that she believes the shooting was a plot by Bing to target managers at that specific store based on work-related issues he allegedly had with other managers at the store.

“It didn’t even look real until you could feel the gun go off,” the witness told WAVY-TV. “I will never go back in that store again. I cannot, I can’t even leave my front door.”

During a press conference, the outlet reported that police confirmed the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During last week’s press conference, the outlet reported that Chesapeake police expect the store to remain closed for days as authorities work to conclude their investigation process.

Walmart issued a statement surrounding the incident:

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community, and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”