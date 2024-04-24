‘The Wiz’ Broadway Revival Lands In Top 5 Highest Grossing Shows

The revival of The Wiz on Broadway just opened, yet it is already proving to be a success. The show landed in the top five highest-grossing shows.

Playbill reported that The Wiz earned $1.48 million in ticket sales, earning its place in the Millions Club. As the show debuted on April 17, its rise to the top five is a considerable achievement. The show was also the fourth-most-seen performance in its debut, bringing over 12,000 people to The Marquis Theatre.

Furthermore, the show’s ability to amass such profits is partly due to its venue holding 1,600 seats. Its large capacity offsets its $117 average ticket cost, only ranked at No. 14 for most expensive. The seating capacity could lead to The Wiz dominating these rankings as its run continues.

The publication also noted that with Tony nominations looming, this box office data is putting The Wiz in a prime position to be part of this year’s awards. Nominations will be announced on April 30 as the show fights for a place in categories like Best Revival of a Musical.

The 2024 rendition of the musical also holds some new updates that are a nod to Black history. The Schele Williams-directed production incorporates multiple elements of Black culture in this modern retelling. From quilts of the Underground Railroad to the Black movement influencing the dance sequences, this take of The Wiz aims to celebrate Black artistry, history, and storytelling.

“It was really important for us to show how much we care about our heritage,” Williams told the New York Times. “We have a responsibility to consider how the art we make can influence the way we’re seen in the world.”

The Wiz currently runs on a strictly limited engagement on Broadway. The show also stars Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Wayne Brady as The Wiz, and Deborah Cox as Glinda.