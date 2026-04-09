Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman WNBA Celebrates 30 Seasons Of Women’s Basketball With ‘Legacy Trail’ And Other Initiatives The WNBA's 30th anniversary campaign will feature films, a Top Plays series, and exclusive merchandise.







The WNBA is celebrating 30 seasons of professional women’s basketball.

The league has launched several initiatives to commemorate its official start in 1996. As the WNBA prepares for its landmark season to begin in May, the organization has put out all the stops to recognize three decades of women’s sports.

According to Hot97, the WNBA will release a Legacy Trail merchandise program, alongside a Top 30 plays series, campaign films, and a Court Origins programming featuring WNBA Court Origins Nights. The vast programming will promote the WNBA’s enduring legacy as an evolving women’s sports league.

With The W’s impact still reaching new heights, the tagline for this 30-year celebration stands as “There’s More Where Thirty Came From.” As the league explores lucrative opportunities for players and introduces two new franchises, the WNBA has much in store for fans as they kick off a new era.

“Season 30 arrives at the perfect transformational moment in our league’s history. Marking both a defining milestone and the beginning of a new era for the WNBA,” shared WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. “The unprecedented growth and momentum we’re experiencing today is the result of three decades of commitment.”

As for its signature merchandise offering, the Legacy Trail launches this April with exclusive drops that champion the league as a driver of sports and fashion.

Each month of the season will feature a new partner for the merch drops, so fashion collectors and WNBA fans can own a part of history. The league already announced the first three partner brands, Nike, La Crema, and Mitchel & Ness, which will reveal their collaborations this month. Longtime fans of the WNBA have witnessed the league’s growth within and beyond sports, while its players and fans have become platforms for unity and justice worldwide. Now, the WNBA is celebrating its greatness while shaping its legacy for decades to come.

Engelbert added, “From players, teams, fans, partners, and investors. As we step into this next dynamic era together, Season 30 is tracking to be our most memorable yet. Celebrating both how far we’ve come while highlighting the limitless opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate women’s basketball to new heights.”

To boost the hype for this historic season, the league and the NBA also posted a shared video featuring “G.O.A.T.” Sheryl Swoopes. Swoopes, the first woman to sign with the WNBA, hinted at what’s to come from the league’s biggest initiative yet.

Lovers of the game can witness the first jump ball of the season on May 8.