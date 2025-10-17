Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton WNBA Announces Next Season’s All-Star Game Will Be Hosted By Chicago Sky 'The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.'







The WNBA announced that the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held at the Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky. It will be the second time the event will occur in Chicago. The contest will happen July 25.

“The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a written statement. “Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game’s brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball’s most iconic cities.”

The arena is also home to Sky center Angel Reese, one of the most popular players in the league, who will be in her third year when the All-Star game takes place next year.

Along with all the favorite and best players in the WNBA participating, there will also be several events throughout the All-Star Weekend. Community events are being planned for Chicago residents and basketball fans, as the WNBA is committed to involving the young audience in and around Chicago. WNBA Live, described as the league’s interactive fan festival showcasing players, features interactive events with fans and planned functions, including fashion, music, and culture, at McCormick Place.

Along with the off-court events, the league will have the 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, which will take place a day before the All-Star matchup on Friday, July 24.

“The Chicago Sky [is] thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago. We can’t wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA’s biggest stars on a world-class stage,” Chicago Sky Chief Executive Officer and President Adam Fox said. “We are so excited to welcome fans from around the globe to the WNBA All-Star game in our beautiful city with its storied basketball legacy. We are appreciative of everyone who worked with us to make this event happen.”

More information about the schedule of events and other things associated with the All-Star game will be announced in the coming months. Tickets for all events will go on sale in 2026.

