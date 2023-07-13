WNBA Drafts Mielle Organics As First Textured Haircare Partner

Mielle Organics has inked a deal with the WNBA to serve as the league’s first textured haircare partner.

“The WNBA is excited to partner with Mielle, a brand that is committed to empowering women and supporting women’s sports,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “This year’s WNBA Live in Las Vegas will not only give us the chance to celebrate our game but also the opportunity to tip off this dynamic partnership with Mielle.”

The multi-year partnership will officially begin during the WNBA All-Star game in Vegas on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The brand is set to host a variety of activations across several events throughout the weekend.

This is the second foray into the world of women’s sports for Mielle as the brand recently welcomed LSU star basketball player Angel Reese as an ambassador through a NIL deal.

After being acquired by Proctor & Gamble in January, many wondered whether the brand would maintain its commitment to its mission and target demographic; however, the company’s recent moves seem to put those worries to rest. Mielle Organics remains one of the fastest-growing multicultural brands in history and continues to be a favorite of those looking for healthy and safe products for their natural hair.

The WNBA has shown a vested interest in capitalizing off of the stylish and glamorous way many players have begun to show up across the league. From posting tunnel outfits to collaborating with beauty brands like Glossier, the WNBA has started to take notice of the far-reaching appeal of its players.

Specifically, the league’s Black players have large followings who look forward to seeing their style on and off the court. Players like A’ja Wilson, Lexie Brown, Dijonai Carrington and Chelsea Gray have been turning the heads of major fashion houses and brands.